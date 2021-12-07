Cambodian mass trial against government opponents reopens

PHNOM PENH: A mass trial of critics and opponents of Cambodia’s government charged with treason for their non-violent political activities resumed on Tuesday (Dec 7), amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

Only six of 44 defendants summoned by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court turned up at Tuesday’s trial session, said defence lawyer Sam Sokong. The trial had been suspended for more than a year due to coronavirus restrictions.

In Phnom Penh, a Cambodian-American lawyer, Theary Seng — who lives on the outskirts of the capital city and is one of the most outspoken critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen — was among the defendants attending the reopened trial.

Theary Seng arrived wearing the costume of a Cambodian classical Apsara dancer. Her hands held out lotus flowers as she walked slowly and quietly in front of the courthouse as a throng of journalists took her picture.

She said she wore the outfit to make the point that she would not bow down to oppression.

“This is political theatre and unlike the other actors I have my own role, I write my own role," Theary Seng told reporters.

She said her outfit cast herself as a “wounded Apsara” dancer that could represent "the Cambodian population suffering under this autocratic regime”.