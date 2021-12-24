Cambodia's ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen's son as future leader

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's longtime ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen's eldest son as "future prime minister" but did not specify a timeframe for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years.

A statement from the Cambodia People's Party said its central committee unanimously endorsed Hun Manet, 44, as "the prime minister candidate in the future".

Hun Sen, one of the world's longest-serving leaders, earlier this month said he would support his son as his successor but did not say when he would retire.