From cameras to cars, India’s chip startups chase an edge in AI

NEW DELHI: Pratik Parmar pointed to a circuit board designed by his startup Atomo at the Semicon India 2026 conference this month. It allows cameras and machines to spot fires, track the number of people or identify factory defects without constantly sending data to the cloud.

“You don't require the internet or cloud. What happens in your premises stays in your premises,” said Parmar.

Known as edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips, they power AI locally in cameras, cars and other electronics and can be tailored to specific devices and tasks.

Atomo’s circuit board currently relies on a US-designed Amlogic chip because suitable Indian alternatives were not mature enough when it chose one three years ago.

But that is changing. A nascent Indian industry around these specialised AI chips has emerged, with homegrown firms now moving their first products into customer testing and commercialisation.

Under a government chip-design programme, 105 startups and small businesses have gained access to advanced design tools, and have produced about 35 chip designs ready for manufacturing, according to India’s electronics ministry.

While India is late to the race to design chips for AI data centres, industry executives told CNA that the country still has room to compete.