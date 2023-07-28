Campaigning set to kick off in 6 Malaysian states in an election seen as a litmus test for unity government

However, the Malay vote is key to watch, he noted. PH is counting on BN’s leading party the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to court the support of Malays, but many had voted for PN in the general election.

“Can UMNO hold on to its votes now that it is in a new coalition? This is the first time UMNO has joined the previous opposition. Or will the green wave and PN (manage to win over the voters)?” Dr Saravanamuttu asked.

Penang is another closely-watched battleground, he said.

The state in northwest Malaysia, home to a large number of ethnic Chinese voters, is a stronghold of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a member of the ruling coalition.

PH holds more than two-thirds of the 40 seats, with DAP occupying 19 of them.

The party is expected to continue to dominate polls, but recent issues may give the opposition a chance to wrestle their way in, said Dr Saravanamuttu.

“There's some issues within the DAP. It has taken away its very strong (contenders) like Dr P Ramasamy and Chong Eng, and that's creating some waves,” he said.

“Regardless, PH won't lose the state, but the question is whether they will be able to retain the two-third majority.”

ECONOMY IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Malaysia's economic health will take centre stage in the upcoming elections.

The unity government said it is tackling unemployment and wooing foreign investments, but the opposition said rising costs are hurting the Malaysians.

There is discontent among voters on the economic front, particularly with the falling ringgit and the rising cost of living.

Dr Saravanamuttu said that while these issues are not unique to the nation and are prevalent worldwide due to geopolitical tensions, many Malaysians believe the government needs to put in more effort to resolve them.

“The PH unity government is dealing with a lot of issues. All these economic problems are affecting the whole world because of the Ukraine war, etc. But still people see it as the government not doing enough,” he said.