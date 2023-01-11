Canada bars Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa brothers over rights abuses

COLOMBO: Canada has issued a travel ban on former Sri Lankan presidents - and brothers - Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa for human rights abuses committed during the island nation's civil war.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was in office when a no-holds-barred military campaign wiped out the Tamil Tigers separatist movement in 2009, while Gotabaya helmed the defence ministry.

International observers estimate that up to 40,000 civilians from the ethnic Tamil minority were killed during the war's final months in an indiscriminate bombing and clearance campaign.

Top Sri Lankan military commanders have since been sanctioned and handed travel bans by Western nations, but Canada's decision is the first targeting the two members of the powerful political clan.

"Canada has taken decisive action today to end international impunity against violators of international law," foreign minister Melanie Joly said in a Tuesday (Jan 10) statement.

Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it had summoned Canada's acting envoy on Wednesday "to express our strongest displeasure".