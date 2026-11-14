Canada PM Carney touts Philippine trade deal on Asia tour

MANILA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday (Nov 14) that Ottawa had successfully concluded negotiations for a sweeping free-trade pact with the Philippines, as it seeks ways to reduce its reliance on the United States.

The US-Canada trade war has ruptured what was once one of the world's closest economic partnerships.

While Canada's trade surplus edged up in September, driven by higher oil exports, US President Donald Trump's tariffs also pinched multiple sectors, data showed.

The deal with the Philippines was about six months away from being signed, Carney told reporters on the sidelines of a regional summit in Manila, where Trump is expected to arrive Tuesday.

He added a broader agreement was also in the works with the entirety of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with those talks "substantially concluded".

The pacts were "part of a strategy of developing a dense web of reliable partners to create more opportunities ... and reducing our relative reliance on the United States," Carney said.

Calling the deal with Manila the "most comprehensive ... accord that the Philippines has signed", Carney said he expected trade between the countries to triple in the next decade.