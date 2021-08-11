Canadian Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China on spying charges

DANDONG: A Chinese court on Wednesday (Aug 11) jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years for spying, a sentence swiftly condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "unacceptable and unjust".

Spavor was detained in 2018 along with compatriot Michael Kovrig in what Ottawa has said are trumped-up charges after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant.

Relations between the two countries have hit rock bottom, with China also accusing Canada of politicising legal cases.

Spavor "was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets", Dandong city's Intermediate People's Court said in a statement.

"He was sentenced to 11 years in prison."

The Canadian ambassador to China hit out at the decision, linking it - and the upholding of the death sentence against another Canadian national on Tuesday - to Meng's ongoing hearings in Vancouver.

"I don't take it as a coincidence that we have heard the verdicts of these two cases while that trial is going on," Dominic Barton told reporters.

"I don't want to talk in detail on that."