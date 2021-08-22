Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears

HONG KONG: A council member of a professional group of solicitors in Hong Kong on Saturday (Aug 21) dropped his bid to seek re-election next week, citing fears for his safety and that of his family.

Tuesday's elections to the Law Society, a professional body and regulator for 12,000 solicitors, come as critics say the legal system in the global financial hub faces pressure from a China-imposed national security law.

Although officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have rejected these concerns, the normally low-key polls have drawn unusual levels of scrutiny from pro-Beijing media and senior city officials.

Beijing has been tightening its control over Hong Kong, China's freest city since Britain returned the former colony in 1997.

A national security law last year led to the arrest of dozens of pro-democracy politicians and activists, as well as the disbandment of a teachers' union and some civil rights groups.

"For my safety and the safety of my family I am announcing my intention to withdraw my name as candidate," the lawyer, Jonathan Ross, said in a statement, without specifying the risks impelling what is seen as a rare step.

"It is a shameful and sad day for Hong Kong that an election for the council of our honourable institution has sunk to this level."

Ross declined further comment to Reuters.