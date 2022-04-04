Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

CanSinoBIO's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate cleared for trials in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

CanSinoBIO's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate cleared for trials in China

CanSinoBIO's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate cleared for trials in China

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China Aug 17, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

04 Apr 2022 09:35AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Monday (Apr 4) that its potential COVID-19 vaccine using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has been approved by China's medical products regulator to enter clinical trials.

Unlike other major countries, China is yet to approve any foreign-made mRNA vaccines such as that produced by US-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

With around 88 per cent of its 1.4 billion population already vaccinated, China is trailing several domestically developed mRNA vaccine candidates, including one candidate that is being tested in a large, Phase 3 clinical trial.

CanSinoBIO said in a press release that studies before clinical trials had shown the candidate can elicit high-level neutralising antibodies against multiple variants, including Omicron.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited said on Sunday that its potential mRNA COVID-19 vaccine SYS6006 was cleared by China's National Medical Products Administration to conduct clinical trials.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

China COVID-19 vaccination

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us