Sri Lanka Navy finds 14 bodies in capsized Chinese boat

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's navy said on Wednesday (May 24) that it had located 14 bodies inside a Chinese fishing boat that capsized last week with 39 crew on board.

The discovery came a day after a preliminary probe by the Chinese transport ministry concluded that all those on board had died.

The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board within Australia's vast search-and-rescue region, 5,000km west of Perth.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that its divers had recovered two bodies and spotted 12 more on Tuesday, releasing photos showing the upturned red hull of the vessel and bodies being hauled out of the water.

"Due to decomposition and the potential health hazards posed by operating in contaminated waters with limited protective gear, it was determined that retrieving those bodies would be exceedingly dangerous," the navy said in a statement.

It said that the locations of the 12 bodies inside the boat were mapped and handed to Chinese authorities. The nationalities of the located bodies were not immediately known.