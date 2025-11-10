Eight killed in explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least eight people were killed and 20 injured on Monday (Nov 10) when a car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Delhi, police said, a rare blast in the heavily guarded city of more than 30 million people.

Major train stations across India, the financial capital Mumbai and the state of Uttar Pradesh, which borders Delhi, were all put on high alert, authorities said.

"All angles" were being investigated and security agencies would come to a conclusion soon, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Forensic and anti-terrorism agencies were at the site, near the landmark Red Fort, said the police.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A previous owner of the car, named only as Salman, was arrested after the blast, NDTV reported, without going into more details. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.