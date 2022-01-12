Cathay Pacific to comply with Hong Kong investigations into COVID-19 outbreak

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways will comply with two government investigations after two crew members who broke self-isolation rules sparked a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, chairman Patrick Healy said.

In a video to staff on Tuesday (Jan 11) reviewed by Reuters, Healy said the airline apologised for the "disruption and anguish" caused by the outbreak, which has led Hong Kong to shut primary schools and has set back plans for cross-border travel with mainland China. Cathay has fired the crew members involved.

The video came after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday announced the government was investigating the breach of isolation rules as well as Cathay carrying crew returning to Hong Kong on cargo-only flights to avoid hotel quarantine.

Healy said the airline took "full responsibility" for the latter decision, which it was confident was in line with government regulations.