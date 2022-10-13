Driver taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along Woodlands Causeway

JOHOR BAHRU: A driver was taken to Johor Bahru's Sultanah Aminah Hospital after a multi-vehicle accident at the Woodlands Causeway on Thursday morning (Oct 13).

The collision involving four vehicles occurred at about 9.10am. A 30-year-old Malaysian man lost control of the tipper truck he was driving and hit a Toyota car in the middle lane, said the Johor Bahru South Traffic Police division.

The Toyota car then hit a trailer truck, which collided with a Perodua car.

"Following this chain collision, a victim who was inside the Perodua Bezza car was stuck inside the vehicle and was later successfully rescued by firefighters at the scene," said the Traffic Police in a statement.

"The victim was injured and taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Bahru by an ambulance to receive treatment."

Police also confirmed that the driver was treated for injuries classified under "yellow zone", which are considered high risk. Drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved in the collision did not suffer any injuries, the statement said.

Police added that all vehicles involved in the chain collision were Malaysia-registered.

In a Facebook post at around 9.45am, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that two out of three lanes on the Causeway were blocked due to the accident.

It added that travellers entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint should expect delays.

In July, a 34-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested after his lorry crashed into 11 vehicles on the Causeway.