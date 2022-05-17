Logo
Cebu Pacific apologises to Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo over pilot's 'purely speculative' claim
File photo of Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
17 May 2022 01:20PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 01:20PM)
SINGAPORE: Cebu Pacific Air on Tuesday (May 17) apologised to Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, saying a claim that one of its pilots had made about her was "purely speculative". 

"I confirm that the pilot has made it clear to us that he had no basis for his claim and was purely speculative and careless on his part," wrote Captain Sam Avila, vice president of flight operations for Cebu Pacific, in a Facebook post.

"Cebu Pacific has very strict social media policies covering all of its employees and such a post should not have been published," he added.

In the now-deleted Facebook post, the pilot claimed that Ms Robredo caused flight diversions at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila last month in order to have priority landing, local media reported.

"While the pilot posted his commentary on his own accord, a post he has since removed, on behalf of Cebu Pacific, and as head of our pilot group, I take command responsibility and apologise unreservedly to the vice president and the general public for the actions of our pilot," said Captain Avila.

He also said that the pilot is currently under disciplinary review in accordance with company rules and standards.
Source: CNA/fh

