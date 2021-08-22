Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Central China cities issue highest flood warning level
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Central China cities issue highest flood warning level

Central China cities issue highest flood warning level

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 Aug 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 03:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Two cities in China's central province of Henan issued highest flood warnings on Sunday (Aug 22), calling for local agencies to prepare for torrential rains, state television reported.

Xingyang and Changyuan in Henan, a transportation hub for China, raised their flood-control response levels to I from II, the top of China’s four-tier scale, warning of possible dam collapses and extraordinary simultaneous floods.

This summer's rains are adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, already struggling with sporadic cases of Delta strain of coronavirus.

Related:

Record rainfall in Henan last month caused floods that killed more than 300 people and caused suspended production at factories. Xingyang and Changyuan are in some of the areas hardest-hit last month.

The province announced a level II of flood-control response on Saturday, preparing for regional rainfall of up to 400mm, nearly two-thirds of the average for a full year, state television said.

China has warned of heavy rain nationwide, including Sichuan province in the southwest and Heilongjiang in the northeast.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us