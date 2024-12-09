Central Philippines Kanlaon volcano erupts; evacuations underway

MANILA: A volcano in the central Philippines erupted for a second time this year, prompting emergency evacuations after it spewed a huge column of ash into the sky, authorities said on Monday (Dec 9).

Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano straddling the Southeast Asian country's central provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, sent an ash cloud up to 4km into the sky at about 3pm local time.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised its alert level to three on a scale of five. Level three means there is an increased risk of lava flows and the potential for a hazardous eruption within weeks.

"We are still unable to confirm if this is magmatic eruption. But for now we just call it as explosive eruption," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said by phone.

"It may lead to magmatic unrest," he added.