Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 16

HANOI: Rescuers plucked stranded people from the rooftops of submerged homes as widespread flooding inundated central Vietnam, where authorities said Thursday (Nov 20) at least 16 people have died.

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October, and historic sites and popular coastal holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

At least 16 people have been killed since the weekend, while the search was ongoing for five others, the environment ministry said Thursday.

More than 43,000 houses were submerged while several major roads remained blocked due to landslides.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Rescuers using boats in central Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces pried open windows and broke through roofs to assist residents stranded by the high water on Wednesday, state media said.

In coastal Nha Trang, a popular tourist destination known for its pristine beaches, whole city blocks were inundated and hundreds of cars were underwater on Thursday, AFP photos showed.

In highland passes around Da Lat, multiple deadly landslides have occurred, with some areas recording up to 600mm of rain since the weekend, according to the national weather bureau.

Emergency hotlines recorded unusually heavy call volumes on Wednesday night as water levels across the region rose, state media said, adding the defence ministry had deployed helicopters to search for stranded people.