Challenges ahead: Key issues facing Pakistan's next leader

KARACHI: Whoever becomes Pakistan's next prime minister following Sunday's (Apr 3) dissolution of the national assembly faces a raft of challenges.

The president dissolved the assembly just hours after the deputy speaker declined to accept a no-confidence motion that would likely have seen Prime Minister Imran Khan booted from office, meaning the country will go to the polls within 90 days.

A poorly performing economy, rising militancy and shaky relations with former allies will be top of the agenda for the next administration, which will be formed after elections that must be held within three months.

The incoming government will need to stave off "multiple challenges on domestic and foreign relations levels", said Professor Jaffar Ahmed, director of the Institute of Historical and Social Research.

Following are the key issues ahead for the incoming premier of the country of 220 million people:

THE ECONOMY

Crippling debt, galloping inflation and a feeble currency have combined to keep growth stagnant for the past three years with little prospect of genuine improvement.

"We don't have any direction," said Nadeem ul Haque, vice-chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), a research organisation in Islamabad.

"Radical policy reforms are needed to turn around the economy," he said.

Inflation is ticking along at more than 12 per cent, foreign debt is at US$130 billion - or 43 per cent of GDP - and the rupee has dipped to 185 to the dollar, a decline of nearly a third since Khan took power.

A US$6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package signed by Khan in 2019 has never been fully implemented because the government reneged on agreements to cut or end subsidies on certain goods and improve revenue and tax collection.

"The IMF package must go on," said Ehsan Malik, head of the Pakistan Business Council.

On the bright side, remittances from Pakistan's vast diaspora have never been higher, although the cash flows have put Pakistan on the radar of the Financial Action Task Force, the global money-laundering and terrorist-funding watchdog.

"This is a hanging sword which could fall on the country any time," Jaffar said.