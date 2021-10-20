Mother urges Hong Kong to send daughter's killer to Taiwan

HONG KONG: The mother of a murdered Hong Kong woman blasted the authorities on Wednesday (Oct 20) for allowing her daughter's killer to live as a free man, a case that has festered because China does not recognise Taiwan.

Poon Hiu-wing, 19, was pregnant when she was strangled by her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai during a Valentine's trip to Taiwan in 2018.

The murder, which Chan has admitted to, sparked a chain reaction that led to huge protests the following year and has been a source of embarrassment for the Hong Kong government.

Poon's mother - who has never revealed her name - held an emotional press conference outside the government headquarters on Wednesday, calling on authorities to either fly Chan to Taiwan or prosecute him locally for murder.

"The Hong Kong government believes that this felon, who can kill again at any time, is fit to walk the streets and threaten people's lives," she told reporters.

Chan had "never faced consequences for murder", she said, after it was revealed earlier this month that he had left police protection and he was free to live a normal life.