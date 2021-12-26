Charity's staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack that left bodies burnt

Aid group Save the Children said it was suspending operations in Myanmar's strife-torn Kayah state after two staff members went missing in an attack that left at least 30 people dead, including women and children, with many bodies burnt.

The two staff were travelling to their home villages for the year-end holidays when they were caught up in the violence in the eastern state, Save the Children said in a statement late on Saturday (Dec 25).

"We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out," the statement said.

Opposition groups on Saturday blamed the military, which seized power from a civilian government in February, for the carnage on Friday near Mo So village of Hpruso town.

Junta spokesman General Zaw Mun Tun did not answer his telephone on Sunday. Reuters could not independently verify Saturday's accounts of the attack from a local resident, media reports and a local human rights group.