ChatGPT disrupts Asian property industry, but it’ll be a while before an AI agent sells you a home

In a city of the future, a citizen looking to buy a home will simply explain their requirements to an artificial intelligence (AI)-based assistant, which will orchestrate the entire selection and buying process without a human property agent – or the commissions such agents command.

Well, maybe.

While real estate agents – a small army that in Hong Kong numbers more than 40,000 – may be wondering whether their jobs are in danger given the rise of ChatGPT and other AI services, the above vision remains science fiction.

As the real-world capabilities and limitations of ChatGPT and its ilk come into clearer focus, worries about AIs replacing millions of workers overnight appear overblown, at least for now.

Yet across sectors, an age of AI experimentation has begun, with companies investing to understand the technology’s potential advantages and pitfalls, as well as how it might impact their way of doing business. And property is no exception.