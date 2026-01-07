Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested and extradited to China, Cambodia says

PHNOM PENH: Chinese-born tycoon Chen Zhi, accused of running internet scam centres that use trafficked workers in Cambodia, has been arrested in Cambodia and extradited to China, Phnom Penh said on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Cambodian authorities "have arrested three Chinese nationals namely Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang, and Shao Ji Hui and extradited (them) to the People's Republic of China", Cambodia's interior ministry said in a statement.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday "within the scope of cooperation in combating transnational crime" and according to a request from Chinese authorities, it added.

The US government in October last year accused the founder of Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's largest conglomerates, of masterminding a massive cryptocurrency scam which involved forced labour camps.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chen was charged in absentia with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, after he and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly exploited forced labour to dupe would-be investors, using the proceeds to purchase yachts, jets and a Picasso painting.

More than US$14 billion in bitcoin was seized, with FBI director Kash Pate then calling it "one of the largest financial fraud takedowns in history".

Chen's businesses were also sanctioned by US and UK authorities as part of a joint operation against a "transnational criminal organisation".