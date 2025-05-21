Four children killed in school bus attack in southwestern Pakistan: Officials

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least four children were killed on Wednesday (May 21) and over 30 wounded in a suspected suicide bombing that targeted a bus carrying students from a military run school in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

"A bus carrying children of the (Army Public School) was targeted with a bomb, the nature of which is still being determined," Yasir Iqbal Dashti, a senior local government official in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province, told AFP.

"The initial probe suggests it was a suicide bombing," he added.

A senior police official confirmed the death toll to AFP on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media, adding that it could rise.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The school caters to the children of army personnel and civilians living in the area.

In 2014, the Army Public School in Peshawar in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked by gunmen who killed more than 150 people - mostly students.

The horrific attack sparked a massive crackdown against militancy that had thrived for years in the border regions.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered his "heartfelt sympathy" to the families of the victims, adding that "beasts who target innocent children deserve no mercy".