Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Chile says detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chile says detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Chile says detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A sign reading "Mandatory control" is seen at a sanitary authority office at the international passenger arrivals area in the International Airport of Santiago, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chile, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

05 Dec 2021 03:11AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2021 03:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTIAGO: Chilean health authorities reported on Saturday (Dec 4) that they detected the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person who had arrived in the copper-producing South American country from Africa.

The foreign patient residing in Chile arrived in the country on Nov 25 from Ghana with a recently-taken negative COVID-19 test. But a subsequent test taken upon arrival in Chile was positive and then sequenced.

"The passenger, who had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, is currently in good health and fulfilling his isolation," the secretary of health of the Valparaiso region in Chile said in a statement.

Chile has had a decrease in infections in recent weeks thanks to its massive vaccination program.

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us