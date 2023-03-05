China sets lowest growth target in years as parliament kicks off; defence spending to rise

BEIJING: China announced one of its lowest economic growth targets in years on Sunday (Mar 5), as the National People's Congress (NPC) kicked off its annual parliamentary session which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in recent years.

In an opening report, the Chinese government said it would aim for economic growth of "around 5 per cent" for the coming year - one of its lowest in decades.

China posted just 3 per cent growth last year, missing its stated target of around 5.5 per cent by a wide margin as the economy strained under the impact of strict COVID-19 containment policies and a real estate crisis.

In his work report, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the need for economic stability and expanding consumption, setting a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million.

Li set a budget deficit target at 3 per cent of GDP, widening from a goal of around 2.8 per cent last year.

"We should give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption," said Li, who spoke for just under an hour in a speech to open the parliament, which will run through Mar 13.

"The incomes of urban and rural residents should be boosted through multiple channels. We should stabilise spending on big-ticket items and promote recovery in consumption of consumer services," he said.

This year's growth target of around 5 per cent was at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6 per cent could be set. It is also below last year's target of about 5.5 per cent.

"While the official growth target has been lowered for the second consecutive year, which might be a disappointment to the market, we reckon investors (should) pay attention to the underlying growth momentum to gauge the recovery pace," said Zhou Hao, economist at Guotai Junan International.