Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China sets slightly lower annual GDP growth target: Government report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China sets slightly lower annual GDP growth target: Government report

China sets slightly lower annual GDP growth target: Government report

A general view of the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Mar 4, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)

05 Mar 2023 08:51AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 09:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Chinese government on Sunday (Mar 5) set a slightly lower annual economic growth target compared with last year's goal, as the world's second-biggest economy began to emerge from three years of severe COVID-19 restrictions.

China has set its 2023 growth target for its economy at about 5 per cent, according to a government work report released at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Sunday. That compares with its 2022 target of about 5.5 per cent.

The Chinese economy expanded 3 per cent last year, significantly missing the 2022 target and marking one of the slowest rates of growth in almost half a century.

A 2023 government budget deficit target of 3.0 per cent of gross domestic product has been set, according to the report, widening from a deficit goal of about 2.8 per cent last year.

In the report, China has set a 2023 target of about 3 per cent for its Consumer Price Index (CPI), unchanged from its 2022 target. The CPI rose 2 per cent last year. 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

China economic growth Xi Jinping Li Keqiang

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.