Cloudy with a chance of confrontation: Bracing for Trump, China marches into a testing 2025

SINGAPORE: A challenging path lies ahead as China navigates 2025.

Economic health will be the key focus. Beijing wants to keep the growth engines firing, with an all-out push to up domestic consumption.

“The government’s priority will be to sustain growth amid headwinds such as weak consumer confidence, rising youth unemployment, and geopolitical tensions,” Jing Qian, co-founder and managing director at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, told CNA.

Its rocky relationship with the US will see more uncertainty in late January - specifically, after Donald Trump returns to the White House on Jan 20.

As the spectre of drastically sharper tariffs looms large, all eyes will be on what steps Trump will take - and how Beijing will react, or whether it will even resort to pre-emptive action, say analysts.

Cross-strait relations will occupy China too as a Trump 2.0 presidency in the US impacts Beijing’s calculations in the pursuit of reunification with Taiwan.

And at home, observers expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue consolidating power in the new year, and the list of senior officials ensnared in his signature anti-corruption drive to grow longer.

How China deals with these issues will have global ramifications. The world is watching.

BOOSTING DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

Boosting domestic consumption and demand will be front and centre this year, and Beijing has made that clear. The annual tone-setting central economic work conference in December set it as the top priority.

Analysts say this drive has taken on particular urgency as geopolitical tensions like the Sino-US rivalry weigh heavy, coupled with domestic headwinds.

The world’s second-largest economy needs to rebalance the economic books - weaning itself off an export and investment-led model and focusing on household spending as a cornerstone for long-term growth.

Loosening the purse strings of 1.4 billion people would go a long way in galvanising a stuttering economy.