China to accelerate push to vaccinate elderly against COVID-19

BEIJING: China said Tuesday (Nov 29) it would speed up a push to vaccinate people aged 60 and older against COVID-19 after the country posted record daily case numbers in recent days.

The announcement comes after a weekend of protests demanding an end to the country's strict zero-COVID policy, which responds to even small caseloads with harsh lockdowns and quarantine orders.

Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) pledged to "accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate for people over the age of 80, and continue to increase the vaccination rate for people aged 60-79".

It also said it would "establish a special working group ... to make special arrangements for the vaccination of the elderly against COVID-19".

"It is necessary to conduct popular science education on the meaning and benefits of vaccination, and fully publicise vaccines' efficacy on preventing severe illness and death," it added.