China says Afghanistan has 'turned a new page' after US withdrawal

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Aug 31) said the withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict signalled that the country has "turned a new page", after Beijing criticised Washington's chaotic exit.

China has repeatedly slammed what it sees as a hasty and ill-planned US withdrawal and has said that it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with the Taliban following their takeover.

The US completed its military retreat from Afghanistan on Monday, ending its longest war to cries of shame at home and celebratory gunfire in Kabul from the Taliban.

"Afghanistan has been able to free itself of foreign military occupation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing.

"The Afghan people have ushered in a new beginning for national peace and reconstruction, and Afghanistan has turned a new page."