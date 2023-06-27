AI to drive China’s new wave of tech revolution, industrial transformation, People’s Daily says

China has hailed the role of artificial general intelligence in transforming the country’s industries and refuelling its economy, despite growing overseas calls for international collaboration on regulation.

In a second commentary in the past two weeks, the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, vowed to intensify efforts to unleash the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

“(Artificial general intelligence) will become an important driving force in the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, with a major impact on people’s production and life,” according to the commentary published on Monday (Jun 26).

It listed areas that China could benefit from artificial intelligence, including daily office work, biopharmaceuticals, remote sensing and meteorology.

After the Microsoft-backed OpenAI released ChatGPT in November, Beijing has been seen as pinning its hopes on the development of AI to bolster industrial productivity and fuel the world’s second-largest economy that is still haunted by the scarring effects of the coronavirus, slowing exports and an intensified rivalry with the United States.