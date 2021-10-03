At 39 aircraft, China sets new high for Taiwan defence zone incursion

TAIPEI : A total of 39 Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Saturday (Oct 2), the defence ministry in Taipei said, setting a new high for missions which have infuriated the island's government and further raised tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for over a year of repeated missions near it by China's air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwanese fighters scrambled against the 39 Chinese aircraft in two waves on Saturday, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said. It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

That was one more aircraft than on Friday, the day China marked its national day, which was at the time more planes than the country had ever sent before to harry Taiwan's air defence zone.