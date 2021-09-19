Living with Alzheimer's: China's health time bomb

BEIJING: The first time Chen Shaohua went missing and was picked up by police, the 68-year-old's family put it down to confusion.

When he disappeared a second time, they realised he was deeply unwell - but it was already too late.

"We missed the early signs," daughter Chen Yuanyuan explained, adding: "For several years our mother complained he was lying ... but we couldn't judge because we haven't lived with them for years."

Doctors diagnosed Chen with Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, where people suffer impaired cognitive function including memory loss, eventually needing full-time care.

Approximately 10 million people have been diagnosed with the degenerative - and incurable - brain disorder in China, which accounts for approximately a quarter of the world's cases.

As the country's population is rapidly ageing, this figure is expected to soar to 40 million by 2050, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The report warned this surge in cases would cost the economy US$1 trillion each year in medical expenses and lost productivity as caregivers drop out of the workforce.

The World Health Organization says that while dementia is not "an inevitable consequence of biological ageing", the strongest risk factor for getting it is age.