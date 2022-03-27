Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid

China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi wave to the media before their meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/ Monika Deupala
China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Khadka applause during an exchange of agreements ceremony after their meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/ Monika Deupala
27 Mar 2022 12:41AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KATHMANDU: China and Nepal will conduct a feasibility study to construct a high-voltage power transmission line across the Himalayas to facilitate the exchange of electric power, officials said on Saturday (Mar 26).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka witnessed the signing of an agreement following talks in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Nepal faces power shortages during the dry season and the planned grid would alleviate the problem through imports from China.

In recent years Beijing has spent millions of dollars building or upgrading highways, airports, power plants and hospitals in Nepal, eager to gain influence on the country which acts as a natural buffer between it and India.

In 2019, China and Nepal agreed to conduct a feasibility study for a railway network under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that Nepal joined in 2017. But no progress has yet been made to that end, officials said.

Wang's visit comes a month after Nepal's parliament approved a controversial US$500 million infrastructure grant from the United States. Supporters of communist parties, including some allies of the ruling alliance, questioned America's motive.

Wang arrived in Nepal on Friday after a trip to India. He handed over the new international airport constructed with a US$216 million Chinese loan in the resort city of Pokhara, 125km, west of Kathmandu.

The airport is expected to be operational by the end of this year, project chief Binesh Munakarmi told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us