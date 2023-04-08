Logo
China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

A Navy Force destroyer under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location on Aug 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Eastern Theatre Command)

08 Apr 2023 09:12AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 09:12AM)
BEIJING: China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday (Apr 8), the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

China will hold "combat readiness patrols" and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned", it added in a brief statement without offering other details.

Tsai met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

There was no immediate response from Taiwan's government.

China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting took place, having staged war games around Taiwan including live-fire missile launches in August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Taiwanese officials had expected a less severe reaction to the McCarthy meeting given it took place in the United States, but nonetheless had also said they could not rule out the possibility of China staging more drills.

Source: Reuters/sn

