China approves wide-ranging expansion of counter-espionage law

BEIJING: Chinese lawmakers passed a wide-ranging update to Beijing's anti-espionage legislation on Wednesday (Apr 26), banning the transfer of any information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

China's top legislative body passed the revised Counter-Espionage Law - its first update since 2014 - following three days of deliberations, and it will take effect from Jul 1, state media reported.

President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration since taking office in 2012 and analysts say these revisions are evidence of that stricter regime as suspicion of the United States and its allies grows.

All "documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests" are under the same protection as state secrets following the revisions, according to the full text of the revised law published by Xinhua late on Wednesday.