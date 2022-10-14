AI boom no longer a false promise, as China tackles talent shortage

BEIJING: Over the past year, eight-year-old Ma Mingjie has taken on a new after-school activity, participating in an online course for children on artificial intelligence (AI).

The primary three student spends about 40 minutes daily, learning simplified coding and software programming through cartoons and games as part of the lessons.

Mingjie is part of China’s segment of young people being equipped with the requisite skills, as the country seeks to overcome its shortage of talent in the field of AI - all part of its plans to become the world leader in the sector by 2030.