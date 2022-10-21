China’s assertive foreign policy set to continue, despite imminent change to diplomatic corps leadership

China’s vice-minister for foreign affairs Ma Zhaoxu said China has "fought forcefully against egregious acts”, including US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s "provocative visit" to Taiwan in August this year.

It has opposed all acts of Taiwanese independence, deterred external forces, and firmly upheld the One Country, Two Systems policy in Hong Kong, through a controversial national security law.

China has also advanced consultation on the South China Sea dispute, and thwarted a "political agenda" to use accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang to contain it, said Mr Ma.



Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the Congress, he reiterated that China will never accept the “condescending preaching of others”.

SUPERPOWER TENSIONS

The Biden administration had outlined its fresh national security strategy last week, labelling China as the most consequential geopolitical challenge for the US, and positioning the rivalry between the two superpowers as a competition between autocracy and democracy.



It highlighted China as “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it”.