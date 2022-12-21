Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit to Beijing ignites hopes for warmer ties: Analysts

“The most significant thing is: We heard news of the Chinese customs department saying that Australian lobsters, as well as a number of other Australian products, are now welcomed in the Chinese market,” Prof Curran told CNA938’s Asia First.

Ahead of Ms Wong's meeting, Australian media outlets reported signs of a potential easing of trade sanctions imposed by Beijing on Australian goods, citing renewed interest from Chinese importers.

“So there’s movement (for diplomacy on both sides), and that is an absolutely critical step,” Prof Curran said.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA TENSIONS

China slapped sanctions and tariffs on Australian exports, including wine, barley, coal, and meat in 2020.

The trade tensions followed Canberra’s call for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which challenged Beijing’s narrative of the outbreak.

The trade dispute has cost Australia about US$13 billion, said Emeritus Professor of Politics Carlyle Thayer from the academic institution UNSW Canberra.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner. Prior to the sanctions, about 90 per cent of Australia’s lobster exports and about 40 per cent of wine exports went to China.

Diplomatic relations were already frosty in 2018, after Australia barred China’s Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network.

Other thorny issues deteriorating relations were Australian accusations of Chinese cyberattacks to steal intellectual property, allegations of Chinese interference in Canberra’s domestic affairs, and the detention of two Australians in China on espionage charges.