China, Australia ministers meet as trading partners seek to restore ties

BEIJING: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Wednesday (Dec 21), following messages between their leaders, as the major trading partners seek to stabilise frosty diplomatic relations.

Ties between Australia and its biggest trading partner have deteriorated in recent years, with China imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Wong and a small delegation of officials met Wang in the Diaoyutai state guesthouse.

"We can grow our bilateral relationship and uphold both our national interests if both countries navigate our differences wisely," she said at the beginning of the meeting.

They discussed trade blockages, human rights, two detained Australians, as well as global rules and norms that underpin security and prosperity, Wong told a news conference after the meeting.

"We have different views about how our political system should operate and we have different interests but we need to seek to manage those differences," she said.

She said she had suggested a "more structured dialogue" including meetings of trade and economic ministers.

A joint outcomes statement released by Australia said the two sides agreed to "commence or restart dialogue" on trade and economic issues, climate change, defence and regional and international issues.

The two nations previously held annual meetings between Australia's prime minister and China's premier under a "comprehensive strategic partnership", before the diplomatic dispute halted even phone calls between ministers.