China lodges stern representations with Australia on Taiwan comments

BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday (Oct 11) that China has lodged stern representations with Australia over "inappropriate" comments by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott about Taiwan.

Abbott last week visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity, met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and told a security forum that China may lash out with its economy slowing and finances "creaking".

"The relevant words and actions by the Australian politician go against the one China principle and send a seriously wrong signal," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing.

"China is firmly opposed to this. We have made stern representations to Australia."