China's abrupt reopening sparks student accommodation crisis in Australia

SYDNEY: For Zoey Zhang, a student from China who is heading to a top Australian university, finding accommodation Down Under has been tough - so much so that she has even considered sleeping "rough on the streets".

Like Zhang, around 700,000 students from China enrolled to study overseas have been left in the lurch after a surprise January edict by Beijing said they would have to return to on-campus learning for their education to be recognised back home.

This has triggered a rush for accommodation even as housing markets worldwide grapple with surging rents. But the crisis is more acute in Australia because its academic year starts in February, not September as in North America and Europe.

Zhang said she "went into panic mode" as the rule change, after three years of COVID-19 border closures, meant she and about 40,000 other Chinese students also heading to Australia would all be looking for a place to stay.

"I knew that finding a rental in Australia won't be easy, but I didn't expect it to be this difficult. Some are subletting their living rooms or balconies. I don't think I can do that," Zhang, 25, said via telephone from her home in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong.

"I have been looking for a room for about a month now and I have given up," added Zhang, who has enrolled for a master's degree in marketing at the University of New South Wales. "If I get desperate, I could even sleep rough on the streets, like under some bridge, or outside the Chinese consulate."