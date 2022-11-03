China authorities apologise after boy dies in COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING: Chinese local authorities apologised Thursday (Nov 3) after a three-year-old boy died of carbon monoxide poisoning when medical care was delayed because of a COVID-19 lockdown, in a rare admission of responsibility.

The northwestern city of Lanzhou has been locked down for nearly a month under China's harsh zero-COVID policy, which has seen millions of people across the country confined to their homes and often complaining of poor conditions, food shortages and slow emergency responses.

Local police had earlier confirmed the death of a child in a Tuesday statement but did not mention delays in accessing medical treatment.

The same day footage of people desperately administering the child CPR on a flatbed tricycle spread rapidly, along with videos of small neighbourhood protests that evening.

"INDIRECTLY KILLED"

The boy's father, Tuo Shilei, wrote on social media Wednesday that he had been denied permission to leave his housing compound by workers stationed at a checkpoint, and that an ambulance did not arrive in time.

"I personally think that he was indirectly killed," Tuo told Reuters by phone.