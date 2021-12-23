Loans for babies: Chinese province's strategy to beat population blues

BEIJING: Jilin in northeast China is offering married couples bank loans of up to 200,000 yuan (US$31,400) if they have children, joining other provinces in the roll-out of financial incentives to overcome a declining population.

Certain small businesses set up by couples with two or three children will also enjoy exemptions and cuts in value-added taxes, the Jilin government said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 23).

China's demographic issues are particularly prominent in the three northeastern rust-belt provinces of Jilin, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, as residents ventured to other provinces for work while couples deferred marriage or plans to have a family.

The region's population fell 10.3 per cent in 2020 compared with 2010. Jilin slumped 12.7 per cent.