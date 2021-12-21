China bars four from US panel on religious freedom in response to sanctions

BEIJING: China has barred entry to four people from a US commission on religious freedom, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Dec 21), following US sanctions this month against Chinese people and entities over accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The chair, vice chair and two commissioners from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Their assets in China would also be frozen and Chinese institutions and citizens would be forbidden from dealing with them, Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The USCIRF did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.