China's capital adjusts to life with COVID-19 after policy reversal

BEIJING: The Chinese capital showed tentative signs of a return to normal Thursday (Dec 8) after a sudden reversal of a hardline pandemic policy that hammered the world's second-biggest economy and ignited rare protests.

Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday announced a nationwide loosening of its zero-COVID restrictions, reducing the scope of mandatory testing, allowing some positive cases to quarantine at home, and ending large-scale lockdowns.

A major relaxation of President Xi Jinping's flagship pandemic policy, the country's top health body said the shift in tactics was intended to help the country "keep abreast of the changing times".

In the capital, where a surge in cases had forced many to stay at home and kept businesses and schools shut, traffic was back to about half its usual intensity on Thursday, an AFP journalist said.

Under the new guidelines, the frequency and scope of PCR testing - long a tedious mainstay of life - have been reduced.

But while the number of testing stands around Beijing has decreased, those that remain are still busy, with many workplaces continuing to require negative tests.

"I've come for a test because someone in my office has tested positive. I hope I haven't caught Covid," 28-year-old Chen Min, wrapped in a down jacket, told AFP.

Others said they had come to be tested because they work in the hotel and catering industry, where testing remains obligatory.