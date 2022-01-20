Beijing raises vigilance as local COVID-19 cases tick higher before Olympics

BEIJING: China's capital Beijing ramped up efforts to curb COVID-19 infections, ordering checks among cold-chain firms and urging residents to cut unnecessary gatherings, as the city reported an uptick in local cases weeks before the Winter Olympics.

Beijing had three domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday (Jan 20), including one previously reported as a local asymptomatic carrier for Jan 18, according to local health authority data on Thursday.

That compared with one local confirmed infection for Jan 18.

The city has reported fewer than 10 local COVID-19 infections since Jan 15, with both the Delta and Omicron variants detected – a tiny case count compared with the rest of the world.

However, the city and China are still working under guidelines of getting any virus flare-up under control as soon as possible. The strategy takes on extra urgency as Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province will host the Winter Olympics from Feb 4, while the ongoing Chinese New Year travel season raises the risk of virus transmission nationwide.