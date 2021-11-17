Beijing tightens COVID-19 entry rules ahead of Olympics

BEIJING: Strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in Beijing on Wednesday (Nov 17) for visitors to the Chinese capital, requiring negative tests and dramatically cutting domestic flights as the city raises the drawbridge against the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics.

With less than 100 days to go to the games in February, China is bracing for a challenge to its zero-COVID strategy when thousands of international athletes descend on Beijing after months of strict border controls.

All visitors to the capital must now show a negative COVID-19 test result from the past 48 hours, while flights from higher-risk areas within China will be cancelled or limited to one a day at reduced capacity.

"Beijing is the capital and has strong regional and international connections ... The virus must not be introduced into Beijing and it must not spread in Beijing," city spokesman Xu Hejian said at a press conference on Tuesday.