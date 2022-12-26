Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID-19

BEIJING: Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday (Dec 26), with China's two biggest cities edging closer to living with COVID-19, as millions have been infected with the largely unchecked virus across the country.

After three years of strict anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped the country's zero-COVID policy in the face of protests and a widening outbreak.

Health experts and residents worry that China's statistics, which show no new COVID-19 deaths reported for the six days through Sunday, do not reflect the actual number of fatalities, and that the country's fragile health system is being overwhelmed.

After the initial shock of the policy U-turn, and a few weeks in which people in Beijing and Shanghai stayed indoors, either dealing with the disease or trying to avoid it, there are signs that life is on course to returning closer to normal.

Subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai were packed, while some major traffic arteries in the two cities jammed with slow-moving cars on Monday as residents commuted to work.

"I am prepared to live with the pandemic," said 25-year-old Shanghai resident Lin Zixin. "Lockdowns are not a long-term solution

This year, in an effort to prevent infections from spiralling out of control across the country, the 25 million people in China's commercial hub endured two months of bitter isolation under a strict lockdown that lasted until Jun 1.

Shanghai's lively streets were a sharp contrast with the atmosphere in April and May, when hardly anyone could be seen outside.

An annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a commercial area in Shanghai, was also crowded over the weekend. Crowds thronged the winter festive season at Shanghai Disneyland and Beijing's Universal Studios on Sunday, queuing up for rides in Christmas-themed outfits.

The number of trips to scenic spots in the southern city of Guangzhou this weekend increased by 132 per cent from last weekend, local newspaper The 21st Century Business Herald reported.

"Now basically everyone has returned to a normal routine," said a 29-year-old Beijing resident surnamed Han. "The tense atmosphere has passed."

China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID-19 as endemic. Its containment measures had slowed the US$17-trillion economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.

The world's second-largest economy is expected to suffer further in the short-term, as the COVID-19 wave spreads toward manufacturing areas and workforces fall ill, before bouncing back next year, analysts say.

Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, bringing ahead a plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The company did not give a reason.