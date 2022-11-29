China moves to curb rare, nationwide protests

SHANGHAI: Chinese security forces on Monday (Nov 28) filled the streets of Beijing and Shanghai following online calls for another night of protests to demand political freedoms and an end to COVID-19 lockdowns.

People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university campuses across China in a wave of nationwide protests not seen since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 were crushed.

A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, was the catalyst for public anger, with many blaming COVID-19 lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.

Beijing has accused "forces with ulterior motives" for linking the fire to COVID-19 measures.

At an area in the economic hub of Shanghai where demonstrators gathered at the weekend, AFP witnessed police leading three people away. China's online censorship machine also worked to scrub signs of the social media-driven rallies.

A planned protest in the capital Beijing later on Monday came to nothing as several dozen police officers and vans choked a crossroad near the assembly point in the western Haidian district.

Police vehicles lined the road to nearby Sitong Bridge, where a lone protester hung banners last month denouncing President Xi Jinping before being detained.

Demonstrators had shared online a plan to march to the bridge following a successful rally the day before near the Liangma river.

In Hong Kong, where mass democracy protests erupted in 2019, dozens gathered at the Chinese University to mourn the victims of the Urumqi fire, an AFP journalist said.

"Don't look away. Don't forget. We are not foreign forces. We are Chinese youth," they shouted.

People also displayed banners and held flowers in the Central district of the financial hub, on which Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law after the 2019 protests.

And in Hangzhou, just over 170 kilometres southwest of Shanghai, there was strict security and sporadic protests in the city's downtown, footage circulating on social media and partly geolocated by AFP showed.

CHANTS AND BANNERS

Protesters have notably used the rallies to call for greater freedoms, with some even demanding the resignation of President Xi, recently re-appointed to a historic third term as China's leader.

Large crowds gathered Sunday in Beijing and Shanghai, where police clashed with demonstrators as they tried to stop groups from converging at Wulumuqi street, named after the Mandarin for Urumqi.

The BBC said one of its journalists had been arrested and beaten by police while covering the Shanghai protests, although China's foreign ministry insisted the reporter had not identified himself as such.

In Washington, the White House said President Joe Biden is monitoring the unrest closely. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby would not describe Biden's reaction to the protesters' demands but said the president supported their rights.

"People should be allowed the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates that that they take issue with," Kirby said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that China posed a "systemic challenge" to UK values and interests, as his government condemned the reported beating of the BBC reporter.

Sunak said the so-called "golden era" of UK-China relations trumpeted by former prime minister David Cameron was "over, along with the naive idea that trade would automatically lead to social and political reform".

He said Britain would thus "need to evolve our approach to China".