China rails against 'provocative' Taiwan visit by US lawmakers

BEIJING: China reacted with fury on Wednesday (Nov 10) to a visit by a delegation of US lawmakers to Taiwan, as tensions between Beijing and Taipei reach their highest in years.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to retake it by force if necessary, with the democratic island living under the constant threat of invasion from its increasingly belligerent neighbour.

Taiwan's foreign ministry confirmed the visit was arranged by the American Institute in Taiwan - Washington's de facto embassy on the island - and said it would provide "necessary administrative assistance".

Beijing responded by saying the "risky and provocative actions" are "doomed to end in failure".

"Colluding with Taiwan independence forces is a dangerous game and playing with fire will result in burning themselves," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing, calling the visit a "clumsy performance".

Few details about the trip have been made public so far.